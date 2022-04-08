A girl on Friday recalled three incidents in which she said a 35-year-old man raped her.
She spoke during a preliminary hearing in Riley County District Court for Skyler Barry, 35, who is now charged with three counts of rape, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and attempted aggravated criminal sodomy. Magistrate Judge William Malcolm presided.
The girl was identified by her initials in court, but The Mercury doesn’t identify victims of sexual crimes.
Prosecuting attorney Barry Wilkerson asked the girl to describe the incidents, which allegedly happened in December 2020 and February 2021, when the girl was about 14.
In the first incident, the girl said Barry took her to the mall to get a phone. She said Barry came onto her in his truck in the mall parking lot.
She said Barry groped her without her consent and touched her genitals. After she refused to give him oral sex, she said he forced her to touch his penis.
She said she did not remember the exact date of the second incident, which happened in her bedroom.
She said she was in her bed on her phone when Barry came into the room.
She said he unhooked her bra and touched her thighs, breasts and genitals.
She said Barry attempted to have sex with her during the incident.
The third incident happened in February. The girl said Barry took her to Dara’s Fast Lane in Candlewood and a nearby liquor store.
She said Barry went in the liquor store by himself and came out with two small bottles of Crown Royal whiskey and a bottle of Canadian whiskey.
She said Barry gave her the little bottles, and she drank all of one and half of the other. She said she thought she might have been drunk; she had a headache and wanted to vomit.
She said Barry parked the car, touched her genitals “for a split second” and asked her for oral sex.
She said she refused to do it, and Barry began masturbating in front of her.
She said Barry also tried to force her head to give him oral sex, but she never did.
During cross-examination defending Attorney Craig Olsen asked her the first time she told anybody about the incidents that occurred. She said she told her boyfriend at the time some details about what happened and would slowly tell more when he asked about it.
The girl reported she went to the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) for a formal interview about what happened. She told her mom a couple of days after telling her boyfriend, but her boyfriend was the first person who told her mom.
The girl’s mom said it was up to the girl whether she wanted to report it or not, and she did because she didn’t want it to happen again.
Barry’s next court appearance for an arraignment date is set for April 25.