Valentine’s Day is a time to show your love. And when some people couldn't be with loved ones in person, they still found ways to connect.
Local businesses said they saw the community seek ways to reach out for Valentine’s Day, whether it was a program to brighten up a senior’s room at a nursing home or sending a bouquet of flowers.
“It’s a way to think of them without the physical interaction,” said Jan Miller, owner of Steve’s Floral.
Confetti and Cashmere, a party store in Manhattan, launched a program to get Valentines to seniors in homes in the area. Co-owner Dawn Prather said they had heard of other stores doing similar things and contacted some homes in the area to partner.
They ultimately worked with Meadowlark Hills, Valley Vista in Wamego and Home of the Flint Hills to get a gift to residents in what they called their “virtual hug” program. Members of the public could pay $15 to provide a balloon arrangement to residents in each of these homes.
By Friday, 450 seniors had received their Valentines. The balloons displayed messages like “You Are Loved” and “I Love You.” Prather said they chose balloons because the residents would be able to keep them to brighten their rooms for a longer time.
“The residents enjoyed being thought of,” Prather said. “It’s easy for them to feel forgotten since they’re not having that interaction.”
Prather said her mother, Thelma Leitch, a co-owner of the store, also works at Valley Vista and thought residents would enjoy getting a message during what has been a lonely time for many of them. She said they hope to deliver more gifts to other homes in the area later this spring.
“She’s seen first hand the residents not being able to see their families and the effect that had on them,” Prather said. “We wanted to bring that joy.”
Miller said she has seen people using flowers from her shop to bring that kind of joy to loved ones. She noticed early in the pandemic that people were increasingly turning to gifts like this to fulfill an emotional pull to family, whether it be for Easter or Mother’s Day, and the trend continued for a COVID-era Valentine’s Day.
“We knew people were needing to connect, particularly when they were told they could not go and visit,” Miller said.
While people stopped into the shop to pick up flowers, Miller said they also saw an increase in call-in and online delivery orders. She also launched a selection of “Giving Happiness” arrangements, available for $25 for local customers, to offer a more affordable way to make that gesture.
Miller said she always was aware that flowers could be a powerful gesture to show love but she sees it even more clearly now.
“I always understood what the power of flowers could be, whether it’s funerals, or weddings, but this brought it home,” she said.