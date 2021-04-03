Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs says she didn’t think Riley County would be this far ahead of schedule with vaccines.
“I’m surprised at where we are right now,” Gibbs told The Mercury on Thursday. “I really didn’t think we’d get as many shipments as we have right now. I didn’t think we’d be at this spot in April. I thought that it’d be like in the summer, but then we got to Phase 5. I’m very pleased.”
On Monday, Kansas moved to the fifth and final phase under the state’s COVID vaccination plan. That phase includes the entire population 16 and older.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has given the health department more vaccines than staff expected, Gibbs added
She said the health department is likely at its peak in administering vaccines as it finishes people who were eligible in Phases 1 and 2. A “large chunk” of the population is included in these two phases, Gibbs said. The health department administers about 800 vaccines per clinic, Gibbs said. The health department runs two to three clinics each week.
Gibbs said she didn’t have predictions on how many people will get vaccinated in Riley County; however, she personally hopes for 75% of the population. That would mean about 55,000 people vaccinated.
“We’re hoping for as many people as we can,” Gibbs said.
She said in a couple weeks officials will have a better estimate as the department finishes more clinics.
As of Friday, the health department had given 8,062 people their first dose and fully vaccinated an additional 9,968. The department estimated that about 26,000 people had at least received their first dose from any provider.
Dillons, Walgreens, the hospital, K-State, some medical offices and other entities are also distributing vaccinations.
No one in Riley County has experienced adverse side effects from the vaccinations, Gibbs said.
“We haven’t had anything out of the ordinary,” she said.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital had no positive patients in its care Friday, said Michelle Kennedy, hospital senior marketing specialist. The hospital hasn’t had a COVID patient since March 25.
Kansas added 501 new cases, 25 hospitalizations and 19 deaths from Wednesday to Friday, according to KDHE.
KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total was 302,873 cases, 9,753 hospitalizations and 4,932 deaths on Friday.
Geary County recorded 12 new cases for a total of 3,178 on Friday.
Pottawatomie County confirmed a total of 1,854 cases on Friday; the county saw an increase of two cases from Wednesday to Friday.
KDHE did not report any outbreaks in Riley, Geary or Pottawatomie counties on Wednesday.
Riley County has reported 6,315 cases since the start of the pandemic. Last Wednesday, Riley County added six new coronavirus cases since Monday.
Riley County no longer releases data on Fridays. Starting next week, the health department will only release statistics Wednesdays.