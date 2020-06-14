Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, is urging caution after two residents with the coronavirus died this past week, the deadliest seven days locally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Following an outbreak of coronavirus cases at the Leonardville Nursing Home during the week, Riley County had nine confirmed cases and two deaths.
“The virus is not gone, so please continue to be cautious,” Gibbs said in a Saturday email to The Mercury. “We are currently in ongoing discussions with many different entities as we prepare for fall activities and school openings.”
Officials reported the deaths on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The 88-year-old man who died Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus is associated with the five nursing home cases, officials said. The man was hospitalized in a “neighboring community,” according to the Riley County Health Department. He was being treated for “multiple, complicating conditions,” officials said.
A 61-year-old Riley County man died Wednesday morning after suffering from complications related to the coronavirus. He had been on a ventilator at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Officials said this man wasn’t associated with the nursing home.
Riley County has a total of 77 cases of the coronavirus, as of Saturday.
Gibbs said the county had been doing “very well” with a downward trend in the percentage of positive cases prior to health officials allowing businesses to start gradually reopening in May.
“Since our gradual reopening, we have seen an increase in percent positives, as expected, with our most recent positives stemming from the Leonardville Nursing Home outbreak,” she said.
Officials did not have updated numbers of active and recovered cases Saturday. But based on the new cases, the county has 15 active cases, unless any of the people recovered in the last 24 hours.
As of Friday, 59 people have recovered from the virus and three have died after testing positive.
Officials said Saturday at least one person is on a ventilator at the hospital in Manhattan. Officials did not have updated data Saturday regarding hospitalizations.
People can contact the Riley County screening line at (785) 323-6400.
It is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are still stressing to stay your distance from others, wear a mask when you cannot and stay home when you’re sick,” Gibbs said.