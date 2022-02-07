Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs told Riley County commissioners Monday the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline.
Commissioners heard from Gibbs to start their meeting. She said the two-week rate of positive tests dropped from 17.84% the week prior to 13% as of Monday morning. Last week, Gibbs said she was hopeful the peak of the latest surge in cases involving the omicron variant was “behind us.”
As of Monday morning, Ascension Via Christi Hospital was caring for seven positive patients. Three of those patients were in intensive care and on ventilators. Those figures were down from last week, when Gibbs said 11 COVID-positive patients were in the hospital and four were in intensive care.
Gibbs also mentioned the newest Kansas Department of Health and Environment indoor COVID testing facility is open at 3019 Anderson Ave. in the Plaza West Shopping Center. The facility, which opened last week, will operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The new testing site is not a drive-up clinic and patients need to park and go inside for testing. Masks are required to enter the building.
The health department also continues to provide vaccines by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 785-565-6560.
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the county has reported 12,513 cases. Of those, 72 have died.
Economic advisory board
In other business, county commissioners established a rural economic development advisory board.
Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of creating a board to advise county commissioners and officials on matters relating to growing rural economic development opportunities.
Six residents who live outside of Manhattan city limits will serve on the board: Gordon Hibbard and Kent Glasscock will serve one-year terms; Brenda Jordan and Ron Wilson will serve two-year terms; Jada Sharp and Lorn Clement will serve three-year terms.
In the future, each member will have three-year terms.
Riley County Extension director Gary Fike and Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce economic development director Daryn Soldan also will serve on the board but will not have term limits, as outlined by the resolution document.
“I think we have a good, well-rounded board at this time,” Riley County commissioner John Ford said.
Commission chairman Greg McKinley said there are “several strong personalities” on this new board, but he is confident its members will work together well. County commissioners approved the applicants based on the order they received their applications.
The rural economic development advisory board will meet once a month; the dates and times of meetings have not yet been determined. Those meetings will be open to the public, as per Kansas law.