Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

Rain showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low 56F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low 56F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.