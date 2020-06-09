Riley County is gearing up to further loosen coronavirus restrictions.
Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, issued a new health order Monday that will allow bars and nightclubs to stay open until 2 a.m. The new order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.
Venues with capacities of more than 2,000 people cannot open under the new order, officials said.
Despite Gibbs issuing the order, members of the county’s emergency operations center (EOC) on Tuesday morning debated whether to stick with the mass gatherings aspect of the order.
Officials are looking at the local situation in Riley County and considering Gov. Laura Kelly’s recommendation that mass gatherings remain at 45 people or fewer.
Under the order, gatherings of up to 100 people would be allowed starting Wednesday with plans to increase the amount of people allowed to gather to 250 people on June 17. This is less strict than Kelly’s recommendation.
Officials said this order will remain in effect for 14 days, or until amended, superseded, or rescinded.
Riley County didn’t report an increase in coronavirus cases Tuesday morning, as the county stayed steady with 71 total cases.
The county had three new cases — involving men aged 32, 55 and 88 — over the weekend. Officials announced the three cases Monday.
Officials said one of those cases is associated with an outbreak in another county; officials did not name the county. Officials are completing the disease investigation for the other two people.
Officials reported 11 active cases, 59 recovered cases and one death in Riley County as of Monday.
Officials said three Riley County residents with confirmed COVID-19 cases are hospitalized, as of Monday. Two patients are on ventilators at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan while another resident is at an unidentified hospital, officials said Monday. The hospital also has two people under investigation for the virus.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 10,650 cases, 936 hospitalizations and 236 deaths statewide Monday. KDHE reported 108,859 negative tests statewide.
KDHE reported Pottawatomie County has 31 cases while Geary County has 21 cases, as of Monday.