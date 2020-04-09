The 63-year-old Manhattan man who tested positive for the coronavirus was in close contact with a previous case and also had recent travel history.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs did not report the travel history of the 63-year-old man but said health officials are working on gathering that information. Health officials announced this case Thursday morning. Riley County has a total of 20 cases with five people recovered from the virus.
There are five cases in Geary County. Pottawatomie County has five cases as well.
Health officials are waiting on results from 18 tests and monitoring 22 people in Riley County.
Forty-two people have finished their monitoring time in Riley County.
In Kansas, there are a total of 1,106 positive cases with 263 hospitalizations and 42 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.