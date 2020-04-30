Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs wants to keep county offices closed to the public until at least May 18.
She suggested reopening county buildings May 18 during the county commission’s Thursday meeting.
“Give us some time to plan, so we can have safeguards in place,” Gibbs said.
County human resource manager Cindy Volanti and commissioner John Ford suggested the county take a phased approach in reopening departments and offices.
Gibbs said working from home is still encouraged for employees who can.
County department heads plan to discuss this next week during a meeting.
County clerk Rich Vargo said the county is working to install plexiglass barriers at some desks and areas in county offices for better protection for both employees and the general public.
In other action Thursday, commissioners heard comments from Jessica Preston Kerr, who spoke on behalf of Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice (MAPJ).
Kerr asked for the resignation of chair Marvin Rodriguez because of comments he made about Chinese people at a special March meeting.
She also urged the commissioners to provide a way for people to watch the commission meetings through digital means.
Representatives from MAPJ attended the Monday and Thursday meetings to broadcast it on Facebook for the public to watch live.
The commissioners didn’t respond to Kerr’s comments, although commissioner Ron Wells said he looked at the video views. Monday’s broadcast had 770 views.