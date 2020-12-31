The Riley County Health Department has administered close to 500 coronavirus vaccines to health care providers, emergency medical services employees and health department staff, as of Wednesday.
That’s in addition to an estimated 500 vaccinations that Via Christi Hospital received, officials said. Long-term care facilities such as nursing homes also have begun receiving and administering vaccines through federal contracts with pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.
RCHD Director Julie Gibbs said Wednesday it is important to vaccinate healthcare staff, essential and frontline workers as well as those most at risk first. The general population will likely gain access to vaccinations in the late spring, Gibbs said.
Last Tuesday, Aryn Price, registered nurse and RCHD clinical supervisor, administered the first coronavirus vaccine by the health department to Josh Gering, Riley County EMS assistant director. Gering received a Moderna vaccine.
In other virus news, Gibbs said Riley County recorded a percent positive rate of 11.45% over the last two weeks. From Dec. 20 to 26, the rate was 11.4%. The rate was 11.5% from Dec. 13-19.
Gibbs said four of the 35 people who went through the free testing event in Leonardville last week tested positive for the coronavirus. At the free testing event Monday in Randolph, staff tested 47 people, but those results are not back yet, Gibbs said.
On Wednesday, Riley County confirmed 199 new cases of the coronavirus. That marks the second largest increase in cases since the pandemic began in March. The county had 353 active cases as of Wednesday.
The total since the pandemic started is 4,917. Of those, 4,544 people have recovered and 20 have died. An additional 87 people recovered from the virus since Monday. It is unknown how many outbreaks are in Riley County. The health department halted outbreak reporting earlier this month.
Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 6,371 new cases, 192 hospitalizations and 193 deaths statewide. KDHE said the pandemic’s total was 222,433 cases, 6,760 hospitalizations and 2,741 deaths across the state.
Geary County’s case total increased by 63 since Monday for a total of 1,759. Pottawatomie County had an increase of 52 since Monday for a total of 1,109 since March.
RCHD will not release data Friday because of the New Year holiday.