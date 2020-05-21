Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said Kansas and Riley County are both seeing a downward trend of confirmed coronavirus cases.
“We’re pleasantly surprised,” Gibbs said to the Riley County Commission on Thursday morning.
The county still hasn’t seen a confirmed case of the coronavirus this week, staying steady at 60 cases, said Vivienne Uccello, public information officer.
As of Thursday, six of the 60 cases are active while 53 are recovered. One person died from coronavirus-related causes after testing positive for the disease in April.
Gibbs said officials planned to announce modified rules about local businesses and public gatherings later Thursday, although she didn’t provide details.
Gibbs said the county is waiting on results from 89 tests. She said the reason the county has so many pending tests is that people who are seen for operations and procedures at Ascension Via Christi and other surgical centers are tested for the virus. She said there has been 849 confirmed negative tests in the county.
Officials said there were positive patients and two people under investigation at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, as of Thursday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported Pottawatomie County had 24 cases while Geary County had 16 Wednesday.
KDHE reported 8,539 cases, 178 deaths and 760 hospitalizations statewide, as of Wednesday.
That was up 199 cases, five deaths and 20 hospitalizations from Monday.
KDHE is releasing data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.