Local officials are saying there are some misconceptions about “testing out of quarantine,” which could affect infection rates. They are urging people to finish the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they are notified as a close contact of someone with a positive case.
Even if a person tests negative early on in the 14-day quarantine period, officials say that person still has to finish the two-week quarantine in order to be considered “cleared.”
“You cannot test out of quarantine,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. “The virus can take up to 14 days of incubation time and that’s the reason behind the 14-day quarantine requirement. If you test negative on day three, it doesn’t mean you won’t test positive on day 12.”
That’s because the virus has an incubation period of two to 14 days, so after exposure people could have a negative test result but later test positive.
Gibbs encourages people to stay home if they have had close contact with a positive person.
Faster data
Also, to collect coronavirus data quicker and more efficiently, local medical providers will now send numbers directly to the Riley County Health Department (RCHD), officials said Friday.
Prior to this, local entities sent COVID-19 statistics to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), which then provided the data to RCHD.
With this change, RCHD is essentially eliminating the “middle man,” said Vivienne Uccello, public information officer. Gibbs said local providers have responded quickly to this added step.
“Their cooperation will make it possible for us to take action quickly, and we are grateful for the support of the medical community,” Gibbs said. Entities will still send data to KDHE too, officials said.
Officials said on Friday the KDHE website will “slightly be behind the data reported locally” because of delays by EpiTrax, Kansas’ electronic disease surveillance system. Last week, results from as long as two weeks ago were finally reported by KDHE because of delays by Epitrax.
On Friday, Riley County confirmed 75 new cases since Wednesday. Riley County and KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
In Riley County, the total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March is 1,576, as of Friday. Of those, 761 are active, 807 are recovered and eight people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
As of Friday, there are three positive patients at Ascension Via Christi hospital, officials said.
KDHE reported 52,285 cases, 2,671 hospitalizations and 596 deaths statewide Friday. That was up 1,415 cases, 55 hospitalizations and 10 deaths from Wednesday.
On Friday, Geary County confirmed six new cases for a total of 388 while Pottawatomie County confirmed 17 new cases for a total of 209, according to KDHE.
There have been 422,464 negative tests statewide, as of Friday, according to KDHE.