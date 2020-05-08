Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said traveling out of town for Mother’s Day is “very much discouraged” this Sunday.
This follows guidelines from Gov. Laura Kelly, Gibbs said, as the governor is discouraging non-essential travel at this time under phase one of the plan to reopen Kansas.
However, Gibbs said it is okay to visit someone in town this weekend, as long as the people are practicing good hand hygiene.
“If the person has underlying health conditions or is considered at-risk, you may want to protect them by wearing a mask,” Gibbs said in a Thursday evening email to The Mercury. “Otherwise, yes, it’s certainly OK to visit somebody in town.”
Under phase one, which lasts until at least May 18, mass gatherings are restricted to 10 or fewer people.
People are encouraged to wear masks in public and maintain social distancing of at least six feet, according to Gov. Kelly’s plan.
Mass gatherings would increase to a limit of 30 people statewide under phase two.