Riley County’s first phase of its official public health order to gradually reopen the county will allow a limited return to dine-in restaurant services as well as the opening of retail stores and libraries.
The order will go into effect midnight Monday when Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home-order expires.
Most of the order mirrors the governor’s multi-phase plan announced Thursday, the main differences being that in Riley County, all dine-in seating at restaurants is limited to 50% capacity and restaurants will have to close by 10 p.m. each night. Child care providers will continue to follow the same guidelines issued in the stay-at-home-order, limiting the number of children to stable groups of 10 and performing temperature checks.
Under the governor's order, counties can decide whether to take more restrictive measures but not less.
Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs said Friday that officials decided to take more precautions because the county is a “regional hub of activity” and restaurants involve prolonged contact between people, which can increase the risk of transmitting the coronavirus. The county has a four-phase plan with each phase lasting a minimum of 14 days.
Gibbs said that if the county saw spikes in positive cases or hospitalizations after business started reopening, officials may remain in certain phases longer than the typical 14-day outlook or revert back to previous restrictions.
“I think it's safe to say that we can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “However, there are many businesses that are still closed, and those business owners are certainly hurting. It's important at this time to stay the course, restrict your movement as much as possible, wear your masks and continue to practice proper hand hygiene so that those businesses can open soon. We are certainly not out of the woods yet.”
According to the order, individuals and employees of organizations and businesses not included in the order should restrict their activities to slow the spread of the virus in the community “through intensified social distancing.”
This includes not participating in activities that put them in close contact with people outside of their household and keeping non-essential travel to a minimum. Gatherings remain limited to a maximum of 10 people.
“There is emerging evidence in neighboring counties of transmission by pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic people, making routine case-finding and exposure tracing strategies insufficient,” the order said. “... Actions taken so far have been successful in flattening the curve to prevent overwhelming our local health care system’s ability to care for the number of residents who might develop severe symptoms.”
Government buildings, businesses, religious gatherings, funerals, weddings, public parks and trails that are open must take measures that involve keeping at least a six-foot distance from others and frequent hand washing and sanitizing.
The order will remain in place for 14 days until extended, revised or replaced.
The health department also provided some information on the other three phases of the reopening plan.
In phase two, gatherings up to 30 people would be allowed, restaurants wouldn't have an occupancy limit, and bars, gyms, barber shops and salons, tattoo shops, massage therapy businesses and pools could open. It also would allow organized sports.
In phase three, gatherings up to 90 people would be allowed, community centers, and graduations, fairs and overnight summer camps would be allowed.
The fourth phase could allow for larger gatherings beyond the 90-person limit.
Businesses not specified in the executive order can open starting Monday.
“This is no longer a stay at home order, so we’re not going to use that language (and say) ‘Stay at home,’ but that’s kind of what we mean,” Gibbs said. “You need to stay at home unless you need essentials. … We’re still not at a point where we can congregate in groups, where we should go out and enjoy other people right now. We still want to try and reduce our risk of exposure.”
Starting Monday, questions related to businesses should be directed to the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce at its Q&A hotline 785-776-8829. The Chamber is staffed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Questions also can be emailed to the Chamber at info@manhattan.org.