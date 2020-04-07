Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said one of the three new cases of the coronavirus was travel-related.
Gibbs said Tuesday afternoon during a public update via Zoom that she did not have any other information regarding Riley County's new COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced the three new cases in Riley County, bringing the total to 17.
"We are still seeking further information," Gibbs said.
Officials indicated Sunday that the virus is spreading within the community because at least one positive case involved a person who caught COVID-19 here.
Gibbs said two people in Riley County have recovered from the virus.
Geary County has four total cases. Pottawatomie County has three cases.
The median age of cases in Riley County is 37.2. Gibbs said Tuesday that "most have been males up to this point."
People in their 20s have experienced the most cases with 5, followed by four each for people in their 30s and 40s.
There are 11 pending tests from Riley County, Gibbs said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 900 cases in Kansas with 27 deaths and 223 hospitalizations, KDHE reported.
Gibbs also announced Masking Manhattan, an protective mask giveaway sponsored by Westview Community Church and the Riley County Health Department.
The church is accepting donations of homemade protective masks from community members on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The church asks people to drop off masks at the west entrance of the church, at 615 Gillespie Dr.
The church will start giving away the masks next week, according to a post on Westview Community Church's Facebook page.