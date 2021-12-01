No cases of the new COVID-19 variant have been identified in Riley County, the health department director said Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that it plans to toughen coronavirus testing requirements and screening of international fliers bound for the United States because of concern about the omicron variant, a mutated version of the virus, which has been detected in about a dozen countries.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified the country’s first omicron case in California.
“The World Health Organization has classified omicron as a highly transmissive variant of concern, though its actual risks are not yet understood,” Riley County health department director Julie Gibbs said in a written statement. “Early evidence suggests the omicron variant poses an increased risk that people who have already had COVID-19 could catch it again. No cases of the omicron variant have been identified in Riley County.”
Officials recorded one new COVID-19 death and 57 new positive cases in Riley County, according to a report Wednesday.
A 69-year-old unvaccinated man has died from COVID-19; his passing brings the Riley County death total to 65. Since last week, officials have identified 57 new cases and 73 additional recoveries. The percent positive rate rose from 4.7% to 4.95%.
Ascension Via Christi currently has eight positive patients. Seven of those patients are unvaccinated, and four patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Officials have reported 100 active cases in the county. The two-week percent positive average rate is down from 6.26% last week to 4.7% this week.
“Thankfully, the percent positive in Riley County continues to be low, and I encourage anyone with symptoms to get a COVID-19 test,” Gibbs said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment offers free drive-through testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Manhattan Town Center parking lot.