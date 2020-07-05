Even though only one person with coronavirus is currently hospitalized locally, Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said Friday officials are always concerned about hospital capacity at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan.
“This is something that’s always been on our radar since the very beginning," Gibbs said Friday during a coronavirus press conference. "And you know, with more positives, we’ve seen an uptick in our positives, that does put us at risk, no matter what age group they are.”
Of the 273 total cases in Riley County as of Friday, 152 are in the 18-24 year-old age group. That makes up 55.68% of the total cases.
The second highest age bracket is the 25-34 year-old age group, which amounts to 45 cases or 16.48% of the total cases in Riley County.
In the gender breakdown, 56.8% are males and 43.2% are females.
Hospital president Bob Copple told The Mercury that officials have looked at the trends in other areas of the country to see what could happen here.
"So far the pattern in Florida, Texas and California has been a big upswing in younger people being positive," he said. "A few weeks later, the hospitals' volumes bumped up with 35-plus aged people, so it's too soon to tell (if it will happen here) yet."
The big increase began in mid-June. The number of Riley County cases went from 80 on June 15 to 132 a week later, with the county add 101 more cases prior to the Fourth of July weekend.
Copple indicated the population density being lower here than bigger cities is a factor in the area's favor.
Officials did not release coronavirus data Saturday. Officials said Friday that the county has 148 active cases, 122 people have recovered and three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus. Riley County had an increase of 12 cases from Thursday to Friday. Nine people recovered from the virus since Thursday, officials said Friday.
As of Friday, the one virus patient in the hospital is on a ventilator.
"That individual has actually been in the hospital for quite some time now, several weeks," said Gibbs, who is also the local health officer. "And as far as I know, they're still on a ventilator."
Gibbs said all pending tests for Riley County EMS department and Manhattan Fire Department personnel have come back, and the rest of the tests were negative. EMS previously announced eight confirmed cases. The fire department has no confirmed cases.
City public information officer Vivienne Uccello said coronavirus tests results from the local swabbing station come back to patients in a time period from five to 10 days. However, a letter given to people after they've been tested at the station said the results would take three to five business days.
Uccello asked Gibbs if officials are trying to speed up this process. Gibbs said she and others at the health department are frustrated with the long duration.
"We're exploring other options; this is on the top of my list as far as my goals to get something faster," Gibbs said. "And that's exploring other labs we can look at that may get us a little faster results."
Gibbs said those tests are being sent to the state lab. She said the volume of tests the lab is receiving is why it takes so long for results to come back. Gibbs said sometimes people get their test results after they are already recovered from the virus.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 15,919 cases, 1,219 hospitalizations and 277 deaths statewide Friday.
That is up 929 cases, 24 hospitalizations and five deaths from Wednesday.
Geary County has 85 cases and Pottawatomie County has 79, as of Friday, officials said. That is up 15 cases in Geary County and five in Pottawatomie County from Wednesday.
KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.