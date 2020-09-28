Riley County on Monday confirmed 20 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday.
“So not a very big increase; we’re happy to see that,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. Gibbs provided a coronavirus update Monday to the Riley County Commission.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March is 1,815. Of those, 239 are active, 1,568 have recovered and eight people have died after testing positive.
“So that recovered number has come up quite a bit over the last week,” Gibbs said.
About 90% of the new cases involve people aged 18-24 years old, Gibbs said Monday.
There are two positive patients at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Gibbs said; she said one of the patients is in the intensive care unit.
“We’ll continue to monitor that situation,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said the positive rate for the county during the last two weeks will be released later Monday. She said the rate has gone down “significantly over the last three weeks.” As of Friday, the positive rate in the previous two weeks for Riley County was 12.7%.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 58,629 cases, 2,852 hospitalizations and 637 deaths statewide Monday. That is up 2,037 cases, 36 hospitalizations and five deaths since Friday.
Pottawatomie County has 16 cases since Friday for a total of 265. Geary County has eight new cases since Friday for a total of 424 since the pandemic began.