Riley County stayed steady over the weekend at 27 coronavirus cases. Riley Counth Health Department Director Julie Gibbs told the Riley County Commission Monday via telephone there were no new positive tests to announce.
Of those 27 cases, 12 are considered recovered, Gibbs said, and she expects the list of recovered cases to rise. Health officials are monitoring 15 people and waiting on seven pending tests.
Last week, about 11 people visited the coronavirus swabbing station, which was up from the previous week, Gibbs said.
She said the coronavirus screening hotline is averaging about 10 to 12 calls per day, which is down from previous weeks.
“It’s kind of interesting fewer people are calling that screening line but we’ve had a few more come to the swabbing station,” Gibbs told the commission Monday.
As of Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 1,986 cases, 100 deaths and 405 hospitalizations.
KDHE reported Sunday Riley County has 26 cases, but local officials list 27.
The latest announced case from Friday in Riley County involves a 45-year-old male who was in close contact with a previous positive case.
As of Monday, KDHE reported 10 cases in Geary County and six cases in Pottawatomie County.