Riley County has not reported a new case of the coronavirus since Thursday, keeping the total steady at 20 confirmed cases with seven recovered.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, expected this week and next week to be two of Kansas' "worst weeks" during the coronavirus outbreak.
"So far, we haven't really seen that in the county," Gibbs said. "But we could see it next week, and that is why it is so important for people to continue to stay at home."
Officials are waiting on results from 12 tests. Geary and Pottawatomie counties both have 5 cases, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
Gibbs said Saturday afternoon that the testing rate for Riley County is on the lower end, but was not certain why that is at this point. Riley County's testing rate is 2.38 per 1,000 people.
"I'm not sure as to why those are numbers are a little bit lower," Gibbs said. "It kind of ebbs and flows. But we'll see what next week brings for us."
When comparing Riley, Coffey, Douglas, Johnson, Leavenworth, Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee and Wyandotte counties, Riley County's testing rate ranks last out of those nine counties with at least 20 confirmed cases. However, ranking higher in testing rate doesn't mean a particular county will have more confirmed cases than a county with a lower rate.
Coffey County's testing rate ranks at the top of these counties at 15.16 per 1,000 people with 38 confirmed cases, followed by Leavenworth County's rate at 8.44 per 1,000 people with 75 confirmed cases.
Douglas County, home of Lawrence, comes in third with 8.13 per 1,000 people tested with 39 confirmed cases. Wyandotte County, where part of Kansas City is located, is fourth with 7.95 per 1,000 people tested with 315 confirmed cases.
Shawnee County, home of Topeka, has a rate of 6.69 per 1,000 people tested with 73 confirmed cases. Lyon County's rate is 4.25 per 1,000 people with 26 confirmed cases and Johnson County, which includes cities such as Shawnee, Olathe and Overland Park, falls behind Lyon County with testing 4.2 per 1,000 people with 283 confirmed cases.
Sedgwick County, where Wichita is located, has a testing rate of 2.55 per 1,000 people with 191 confirmed cases.
At the start of the week, Kansas had 747 positive cases and 22 deaths. By Saturday, KDHE reported 1,268 positive cases and 55 deaths. That is an increase of 521 cases, or 69.7%, and 33 deaths, or a 150% increase, from last Sunday to Saturday. In Riley County, cases went up from 13 to 20, an increase of 53.8% over the past week.
The state had 102 more cases and five additional deaths on Saturday compared to Friday.