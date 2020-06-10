Mass gatherings can increase to a maximum of 50 people in Riley County, but officials backed off on allowing larger groups.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs issued new local health regulations Tuesday. They went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
If it is safe to increase mass gathering sizes, the limit will increase to 100 on June 17, officials said. This order lasts for 14 days, unless officials amend or rescind, officials said.
Bars and nightclubs can stay open until 2 a.m. under the latest regulations, the same as the previous order issued Monday.
According to Monday’s order, the gatherings limit would have increased 100 on Wednesday and then 250 later in the month. However, local officials changed course after Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released a recommendation for limiting gatherings at 45 people.
“In light of the KDHE recommendation and the increase in cases for Riley County over the weekend, we made the decision to alter the order,” Gibbs said.
Riley County had three new cases — involving men aged 32, 55 and 88 — over the weekend. Officials announced the three cases Monday, which are the most recent confirmed cases.
The 88-year-old man later died, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
Officials announced Wednesday afternoon that a 61-year-old Riley County man died Wednesday morning after suffering from complications related to the coronavirus.
Another Riley County man in his 30s died after testing positive for the coronavirus in April, officials announced in May.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 10,812 cases, 954 hospitalizations and 240 deaths statewide Wednesday. That is up 162 cases, 18 hospitalizations and four deaths from Monday. There have been 112,930 negative tests statewide.
Riley County remains at 71 cases, officials said Wednesday morning. Of the 71, nine are active cases, 59 are recovered and three have died.
In Riley County, officials are awaiting the results of 65 tests. There have been 1,515 negative tests from Riley County, as of Wednesday.
KDHE reported 34 cases in Pottawatomie County and 21 in Geary County on Wednesday.