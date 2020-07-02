Several of the new coronavirus cases in Riley County are tied to bars, said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department and local health officer.
Gibbs on Wednesday talked about how positive cases continue to be linked to bars, live performances at bars as well as receptions, parties and house parties.
“We’re watching that, and we continue to watch that through this whole process,” Gibbs said.
Riley County has 261 total cases of the coronavirus Thursday, officials said. This is an increase of 19 cases since Wednesday.
Of the 261 cases, 145 are active, 113 are recovered and three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus. Six more people have recovered.
There is one positive patient on a ventilator at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan.
Gibbs said Wednesday afternoon there were no new confirmed cases on the staff of Riley County EMS.
Officials said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) continues to communicate with the health department on that issue. There have been eight confirmed cases on the EMS staff; normally, five or more cases in a single place constitutes an outbreak. So far, KDHE has not declared the EMS staff an outbreak.
KDHE reported 14,990 cases, 1,195 hospitalizations and 272 deaths statewide Wednesday. That is up 547 cases, 43 hospitalizations and two deaths from Monday.
KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Pottawatomie County has 74 cases and Geary County has 70 cases, as of Wednesday, according to KDHE. That is up six cases in Pottawatomie County and 13 cases in Geary County from Monday.