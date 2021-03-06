Johnson & Johnson single-dose coronavirus vaccines are coming to Riley County.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs confirmed to The Mercury the county will receive these vaccines, although she did not know the exact number or when they will arrive.
“We will be seeing those doses,” Gibbs said.
Next week, RCHD will work on completing Phase 2 of the vaccination plan, which is mandated by the state, officials said; this phase includes high-contact critical workers.
People who received their first shot of the Moderna vaccine will still receive their booster, Gibbs said.
“We’ll be able to get those,” she said. “But as far as in the future, what those will look like, if it’ll go all Johnson & Johnson or all Moderna, I don’t know that right now.”
Additionally, the rate of positive virus tests in Riley County decreased by 1.1 percentage points from the week prior.
From Feb. 21-27, the county recorded a 2.2% rate. From Feb. 14-20, the rate was 3.3%.
From Monday to Wednesday, Riley County added 27 new cases of the coronavirus. RCHD has stopped ended reporting local data on Fridays; the next update is planned for Monday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 752 new cases, 32 hospitalizations and zero deaths statewide from Wednesday to Friday. KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total as of Friday was 295,861 cases, 9,387 hospitalizations and 4,812 deaths.
On Friday, Geary County recorded 20 cases since Wednesday, according to KDHE; Geary County had a total of 3,063 cases Friday.
Pottawatomie County reported an increase of 11 cases since Wednesday for a total of 1,769 on Friday, according to KDHE.