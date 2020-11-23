People will be required to wear masks in public in Riley County beginning Tuesday night.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs issued the mandate Monday afternoon. The new regulation covers all of the areas outside of the city limits of Manhattan, where a mandate is already in place. The rules aim to reduce community spread of the coronavirus. The county’s regulation goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
“We are seeing a lot of community spread in Riley County, and it was clear that a countywide mask mandate was needed,” Gibbs said in a written statement.
Health officials said the county will not impose a fine for violations. Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide mask mandate last week, which required counties to decide whether to go along with it or opt out.
This order has all the rules from the previous order, which was introduced in August to slow the spread of COVID-19.
This new mandate comes after Riley County Commission chairman Marvin Rodriguez on Monday compared mandatory masking to Nazi Germany. Commissioner Ron Wells also spoke critically of a mask requirement.
Gibbs issued the order after the commission met Monday morning without taking action. On Monday afternoon, Commissioner John Ford told The Mercury that the majority of the commission was on board with a mask mandate. However, Gibbs has the authority to issue an order even if the commissioners opposed it.
“Ultimately, when it comes to handing the particular orders now, Julie’s got the authority,” Ford said to The Mercury.