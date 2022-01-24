Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said Riley County’s newest COVID-19 wave should peak this week.
Gibbs told the Riley County Commission at its meeting Monday said she was hopeful numbers would start to drop soon.
“We should start to see a decrease in our caseload and hopefully soon after that we’ll see our hospital numbers start to dwindle as well,” Gibbs said.
The health department reported the highest-ever COVID increases during its two most recent weekly reports.
The county reported 1,202 new cases on Jan. 12; officials said this total included patients who tested positive over the holidays after some facilities delayed reporting. The county reported 636 new cases on Jan. 19.
Gibbs also said testing has been in high demand and at-home tests are becoming more popular. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment offers drive-through testing at Manhattan Town Center, but Gibbs said officials are looking for an alternate location.
Gibbs encouraged people who have tested positive on an at-home test to report their result to the health department, so it can have a more accurate count of infections in the county. Gibbs said the department would be sending a survey soon to try to catch more of these cases that had not been previously recorded.
Gibbs said rapid at-home tests should speed up the process of receiving results and responding to positives.
“Instead of them having to go to the mall and wait three to five days, we’re hoping this will decrease that time so we can keep them in isolation,” Gibbs said.