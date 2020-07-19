The Riley County Health Department is extending a public health order limiting crowd sizes to 50, mandating businesses requirements and strongly encouraging social distancing practices, health officials announced Friday evening.
Local public health order No. 15, which takes effect Monday, extends regulations at least another 10 days, subject to future orders modifying or further extending the length of restrictions.
Restrictions on bars and restaurants remain the same; those businesses must close by midnight and screen employees prior to working. Additionally, businesses are required to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on reopening.
“Local data will continue to determine the actions needed in Riley County,” Julie Gibbs, RCHD director and public health officer, said in a release. “The rate of new positive cases has begun to slow, and we are watching the outbreak situation at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community very closely. If additional restrictions are needed to protect the community and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed, we will issue a new order before July 30.”
The extension comes after Riley County has seen a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Officials reported Friday that the county has seen 382 confirmed cases, with 129 of those still considered active, 250 recovered and three deaths. Most cases locally have skewed young, with 224 of the confirmed cases falling in the 18-24 age bracket.
However, officials on Friday announced that they had identified eight cases at the Meadowlark Hills retirement community as an outbreak.
Seven residents and one staff member tested positive, although most of them remained asymptomatic. About 80 people at the community were tested after having been exposed to a previous positive case, officials said.
Health department officials said they are working with Meadowlark staff to contain the outbreak as much as possible. Officials said Friday the outbreak was associated with one building at Meadowlark Hills.
Officials didn’t release any additional information Saturday.
USD 383 to use RCHD guidance in eventual reopening
The Manhattan-Ogden school district will rely on health officials’ guidance when it eventually decides under which format to reopen in September.
In a letter to the community Friday, superintendent Marvin Wade said the school district will work closely with the health officials to determine if on-site learning is feasible or if some alternative is necessary to protect public health.
“On-site learning will be deemed most appropriate when schools can operate at 100% capacity and remain compliant with the local health officer order,” Wade said. Should schools not be able to remain compliant, the district would then explore using either hybrid learning or completely online learning.
On Tuesday, school officials announced that even if schools are open for in-person operations, they would give parents the opportunity to pick between that format and online learning. Parents are asked to commit to one of those choice during student registration, which opens online Monday.
School districts across the state are tentatively planning for a September return to classes after Gov. Laura Kelly announced she would sign an executive order delaying the start of classes to after Labor Day. However, Kelly’s order must be passed by the Kansas Board of Education, which will likely meet sometime this week to review the delay.