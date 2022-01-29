By far, January has represented the largest spread of the coronavirus in Riley County since the pandemic started in March 2020. But Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs said the public shouldn’t expect countywide mandates to return anytime soon.
The county reported 2,897 new cases between Dec. 29 and Jan. 26. This nearly doubled the county’s previous highest month, when officials reported 1,495 cases in November 2020.
The county also reported six deaths this month, tied for the second-highest in a month. The county reported 10 deaths in January 2021.
Gibbs spoke with The Mercury on Friday about the current situation.
Even though Gibbs said omicron is a COVID variant that has “run through our community like wildfire,” the lack of government action represents a general shift in decision making.
“It’s really up to individuals now,” she said. “We’ll keep spreading (prevention) messages. That’s our main goal to keep people aware. We need to make sure we’re all aware of what’s happening in our community and what prevention methods we need to take.”
Gibbs said the statewide shutdown at the beginning of the pandemic and previous citywide and countywide mandates happened at a time when officials didn’t know much about the virus.
“Back then, it was so new and that was how we were going to keep everyone safe to really try to mitigate (the virus),” she said. “Now, we know as a community what to do.”
Gibbs didn’t say the area has completely moved beyond the possibility of countywide mask mandates, but she said she doesn’t see it happening right now.
With the vaccine now widely available, Gibbs said strains on the healthcare system, rather than case numbers, would dictate future government action. She said this week represented a better situation than the area was in around the holidays.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital on Wednesday had 11 COVID-positive patients. On Jan. 5, the hospital had 23 COVID patients, the second-most locally, only topped by 25 in Jan. 12, 2021.
“I would definitely say we’re in a better situation,” she said. “That’s not to say we couldn’t turn (later).”
More child cases
A significant part of the January surge has involved children 17 and under.
Officials primarily attributed the November 2020 surge to college students with adults ages 18-24 representing 42.94% of the cases.
This particular surge has trended younger. Of the 2,897 new cases announced in January, 24.44% involved children 17 and under. For comparison, that group represented 9.1% of cases during the November 2020 surge, a time when the Manhattan-Ogden school district still had students taking online classes three days a week.
Gibbs called January “a perfect storm.”
“(Omicron is) so much more contagious than what we’ve seen,” she said. “With kids, even though they’re wearing masks in school and we’re doing mitigation, it’s harder outside of school and at recess. The younger the kid, the closer they’re likely to be together.”
USD 383’s COVID numbers have continued to rise for students, increasing from 128 (Jan. 2 to 8) to 231 (Jan. 9-15) to 258 (Jan. 16-22, the most recent week available).
Across the nation, health officials have seen an increase in children being hospitalized because of COVID. In Kansas, two of the eight COVID-related deaths among children have occurred in the last two weeks.
However, Gibbs said children in Riley County have exhibited pretty mild symptoms if they had any at all.
“We have not seen (hospitalizations),” she said. “We’ve seen a few in the past, but not recently.”
The omicron surge bumped the percentage of COVID cases among children from 10.55% of all cases at the end of December to 13.93% as of Wednesday.
Cases involving children up to 9 years old increased from 378 in Dec. 29 to 695 on Wednesday, which is an 83.86% jump.
Cases involving children 10 to 17 increased from 572 in Dec. 29 to 963 on Wednesday, which is a 68.36% jump.
What’s next
Gibbs said earlier this week that she hoped this week would represent the peak of the omicron surge.
She said Friday that she and other health officials base their statements on what happened in previously affected communities.
“We’re always a little bit behind,” she said. “That’s fortunate for us in a way because we’re able to predict and model what’s happening to us by using other communities.”
As the county pushes forward, Gibbs said officials continue to advocate for people getting vaccinated, continuing to wear masks and staying home when they’re sick even if it’s not being mandated.
She expressed some frustrations with the inability to know exactly how many people have been vaccinated.
“I wish we had a good indication of what our vaccine rate is,” she said. “Not every entity who offers the vaccine are reporting to the same system. It’s really hard to gauge. That’s a really tricky thing.”
Gibbs said the county still has a goal of 70% of the eligible population being vaccinated. She said it’s around 50% currently with the rate among eligible kids lower than adults.
The health department has changed its approach in administering vaccines, going from mass clinics to a more individual approach. People can still schedule COVID and flu vaccine doses by calling the department at 785-565-6560.
Health department nurses are also conducting COVID and flu vaccine clinics on-site in collaboration with other entities.
This included a clinic last week at Manhattan Town Center, where 60 people received a COVID vaccine dose, and clinics this week at Ogden Community Center, where 30 people got a shot, and Manhattan High, where 86 people got a shot.
“We are trying to do more to get people vaccinated,” she said. “There’s still a demand for it.”