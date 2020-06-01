A patient at Ascension Via Christi Hospital being treated for the coronavirus is using a ventilator, officials said Monday morning.
The patient is one of the two new cases confirmed by the county on Monday. The county is now at 66 cases.
Officials didn’t indicate which of the two patients — a 44-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man — are in the hospital. They both live in the same household.
Two other people are under investigation for the virus in the hospital, and one of them is also on a ventilator, officials said Monday afternoon.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs provided a coronavirus update Monday morning to the Riley County Commission.
Of the 66 cases, seven are active and 58 are recovered. One person died in May after testing positive for the coronavirus in April.
The county is waiting on results from 98 tests.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 10,011 cases, 217 deaths and 862 hospitalizations statewide Monday. That is up 292 cases, 20 hospitalizations and 9 deaths from Friday.
KDHE reported Pottawatomie County has 27 cases and Geary County has 17. Neither county changed from Friday.