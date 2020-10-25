The risk of transmission of the coronavirus and flu increases as colder weather arrives and drives people indoors more, said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department.
“Both (viruses) are transmitted through respiratory droplets so being indoors — in close proximity to others — you’re more at risk,” Gibbs told The Mercury.
There is a 50% chance of snow in Manhattan on Monday, which would be the first snow of the season.
On Saturday, the National Weather Service estimated snow accumulation of one to three inches Monday with a high temperature of 33 degrees and low of 20 degrees.
“By driving people indoors, the cold weather could impact the coronavirus by increasing the risk of spread,” she said. “When we think about places where we are seeing a lot of transmission, it’s in the homes. Household contacts are more likely to be exposed just due to living arrangements. Basically, the closer you are, the more you’re at risk.”
Gibbs said people can take steps to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and the flu by wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and staying home when ill.
Additionally, Gibbs advises people to take extra care of themselves to keep immune systems boosted throughout the fall and winter.
“Drink plenty of water, try to get 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night, eat those veggies and limit your alcohol intake,” Gibbs said. “These preventative methods can help keep our immune system boosted and protect us, especially with flu season coming up.”
On Friday, Riley County added 27 new coronavirus cases. The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March is 2,111, as of Friday. Of those, 82 are active, 2,018 have recovered and 11 people have died.