Following crowds surging into local bars the weekend before college classes start, Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs is raising the prospect of closing bars and nightclubs.
“It is disappointing to see people in the community make choices without regard for the safety of others,” Gibbs said in a press release Saturday night. “Most business owners have been following guidelines and doing everything in their power to slow the spread of the virus. Those that haven’t will face action, which can include closure. Some communities in Kansas have closed bars and nightclubs. I hope we don’t get to that point, but closing certain categories of business is one of the options available.”
This statement comes after the Riley County Police Department gave its first citation for a violation of the citywide mask mandate on Thursday night. That came more than a month after the Manhattan city government’s mask mandate went into effect.
The citation along with increased sightings of crowded bars not following restrictions has frustrated Mayor Usha Reddi, who spearheaded the idea of a citywide mandate to wear masks in public.
She said she’s not pleased with the enforcement of local health orders and mask ordinance meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“You can’t just have an order out, and that’s it,” she said. “One of my biggest concerns is the enforcement piece. If we’re not enforcing, it’s a problem.”
On Saturday afternoon, Reddi posted a variety of pictures on Facebook that show Aggieville bars violating the current health order, which states that all restaurants and bars are limited to seated areas only, including on patios. The pictures showed groups standing both inside or outside.
Reddi expressed a frustration that others have alluded to on social media: Where is the enforcement?
Mask mandate
RCPD director Dennis Butler said the enforcement of the mask mandate, which is currently in place until Sept. 7, is going according to plan.
Butler referred back to his statements to the Manhattan City Commission prior to the commission passing the ordinance. He said his directive to officers is educating about the new law and passing out masks if needed rather than issuing a citation.
“That part of what my message to the community has been about,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate to where we haven’t been forced to issue citations (until Thursday).”
Butler didn’t mention the business by name, but a police report showed that Katherine Bragg, 30, received the citation at 10:56 p.m. Thursday at O’Malley’s for employees not wearing masks in common areas. Bragg, a manager at O’Malley’s, couldn’t be reached for comment. O’Malley’s owner William Porter didn’t return a call from The Mercury requesting comment.
Butler said the officers entered the business earlier in the week and noticed some compliance issues with employees not wearing their masks.
“The officers came away with the impression there was no intent to comply with the ordinance,” he said.
Butler said a return visit on Thursday evening with the same issue led to the citation.
“I’m not sure if the employee wasn’t wearing a mask, but there were others who the employee had control over who weren’t wearing masks, and the employee wasn’t intent on getting compliance,” he said.
The fine may be small — $5 for the first violation plus $98 in court costs — but Butler said the department wants to avoid giving out a lot of mask citations to maintain a good relationship with the community. He compared it to how the community would be in “an uproar” if officers started giving out speeding tickets for driving 36 miles per hour when the speed limit is 35.
“I take it seriously that we don’t abuse our authority or be heavy handed with our enforcement,” he said. “We’re very sensitive with how we handle things.”
Health order
Although both the health department order on conduct at bars and the city’s mask mandate have the same goal, how they get enforced differs.
Butler said there’s a lot of misunderstanding in the public about what RCPD’s role is in enforcing the health department orders.
“Those are civil violations,” he said. “Police officers do not have the authority to enforce civil violations. We have the ability to document what could be violations and send it to the health department and the county attorney’s office.”
Butler said it’s up to the health department or the county attorney to take action related to the health order.
Gibbs said she is working with the RCPD “to take action.” She said violators could face up to $100 in fines for each offense, future gatherings being banned and criminal penalties. She also said businesses could be closed “individually, by category, or by area” if it is deemed necessary for public health.
Reddi and her husband, Brian Niehoff, K-State’s associate provost of institutional effectiveness, have spent the past couple of months checking out potential violations, she said, whether it’s a tip or something they see as they drive around town.
Reddi said she has passed along information to RCPD and health department officials, but it’s typically after the fact. She advocated for a more proactive approach.
“Things are being done by complaint rather than being proactively enforced,” she said. “If you’re speeding, a police officer will pull you over. You don’t call and tell them a blue car is speeding and then they pull the car over.”
Reddi said she and her husband spent this weekend exploring the nighttime situation in Aggieville.
She said she saw a couple of officers walking the district, which Butler said is the norm. RCPD has a substation in Aggieville, and officers can be seen in the district during the evenings, particularly on weekends.
Aggieville has been a source of concern for the health department.
Riley County had 495 coronavirus cases, as of Friday. Officials said last week that 20% of cases have been linked to Aggieville. They said the district has had four separate outbreak declarations, which represents half of the outbreaks declared in Riley County.
Generally speaking, officials said at least 27% of all positive cases in Riley County have been linked to bars and restaurants, including more than 70 employees.
“The risk of COVID-19 spread increases in a restaurant or bar setting, and specific requirements have been put in place for this reason,” Gibbs said.
Aggieville Business Association director Dennis Cook has pushed back against the idea that the district is to blame for the area’s coronavirus spike in June and July.
Cook also has advocated for the removal of standing and dancing restrictions at bars and restaurants, which Gibbs placed in an order at the end of July.
“It’s restricting enough to fail businesses and undermine our local economy,” Cook told the Riley County Commission on July 30.
This back-and-forth comes as Manhattan is getting a boost in population from returning K-State students with in-person classes starting Monday.
Reddi said she’s glad the students are back, but leaders need to get more serious about enforcement to avoid the university having to send students home again like in March.
“If we want to keep them here, we have to provide a safe community,” she said. “If the enforcement piece is not there, we are going to see a spike in cases.”
Officials said don’t call 911 to report complaints about health or mask violations. They ask that people report complaints to the health department at rileycountycovid19@gmail.com or the information hotline at 785-587-4526. For a complaint specifically about mask violations in Manhattan, people can email masks@rileycountypolice.org.