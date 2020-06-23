Bars and restaurants can only allow people up to 75% of their capacity in new health regulations issued by local health officer Julie Gibbs.
The new capacity limit, as well as a reduction of mass gathering maximums to 50, is in response to a local coronavirus case spike.
Gibbs’ new order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and remains in effect for 14 days.
“The data for our community indicates the need for more restrictions,” said Gibbs, who is also the director of the Riley County Health Department. “We will take steps to protect public safety and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed. If these measures are not successful, additional restrictions may be necessary.”
Riley County confirmed 41 cases since Friday, many of them in the 18- to 24-year-old age range, officials said. Gibbs said Tuesday during a press conference that the county expected to see a jump in percent positive as the county reopened, but not this big of a jump.
“I think we may have let our guard down a little bit,” Gibbs said.
In addition, all restaurants and bars must screen each employee prior to starting a shift. This screening includes asking the employee about contact, symptoms, travel and a temperature check.
“All other businesses are strongly encouraged to screen employees,” officials said in the Tuesday release sent to the media.
Gibbs can order businesses or any locations to close that are not in compliance with this new order.
Officials said social distancing practices should still continue.