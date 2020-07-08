Bars and restaurants must close by midnight and customers must leave the property by 12:30 a.m. under new rules established by Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. The rules took effect Wednesday.
Under the new rules, there is no capacity limit on bars and restaurants. Prior to the issuance of the new rule, bars and restaurants had been limited to 75% of their capacity but were not restricted in their hours.
Gibbs did not offer an explanation for the change. Gibbs clarified further Wednesday afternoon, stating that the emergency operations center (EOC) wanted to try the route of limiting overcrowding to see if that could stop the spread of cases.
"Overcrowding tends to happen after midnight,” Gibbs said Wednesday afternoon.
The capacity limit set in the previous order did not have the expected effect officials hoped it would have, so officials decided to try to stop overcrowding after midnight.
"It just wasn't as effective as we thought it would be, so we took a different route, and went with the time instead," Gibbs said.
“We decided to take a totally different route,” she said.
Mass gatherings are limited to 50 people, Gibbs said.
Officials said drive-through, delivery and curbside services can continue past midnight. The new rules last until July 19.
Restaurants and bars must continue to screen all employees prior to the start of a shift.
Riley County recorded eight new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, officials said.
Of the county’s 325 cases, 141 are active and three people have died after testing positive.
Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan has one positive patient on a ventilator. There is also a person under investigation for the virus and waiting on test results.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has reported 17,618 cases, 1,269 hospitalizations and 282 deaths statewide Wednesday.
That is up 717 cases, 34 hospitalizations and two deaths from Monday. KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. There have been 190,684 total negative tests.Geary County has six new cases while Pottawatomie County has one new case since Monday, according to KDHE. Geary County has a total of 101 cases and Pottawatomie County has 83 total cases.