People can take a free coronavirus test Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the CiCo Park barns near the fairgrounds.
The test doesn’t require a doctor’s referral or appointment.
“Everyone is welcome, please wear a mask,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department.
Gibbs provided an update Wednesday afternoon on the coronavirus situation in Riley County. She said there are two positive patients in the intensive care unit at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
Gibbs said many local and state outbreaks are stemming from weddings. “We can still do the things we want to enjoy, we just have to do it a little differently,” she said.
Two past weddings are considered outbreaks in Riley County, with five outbreaks total.
Outbreaks in Riley County, as of Wednesday, include:
- Kansas State football team: one active, 65 recovered
- Riley State Bank: zero active, six recovered
- Smith House: zero active, 11 recovered
- Sept. 26 wedding: zero active, 25 recovered
- Oct. 17 wedding: 37 active, zero recovered
Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 37 new cases since Monday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March is 2,177. Of those, 100 are active, 2,066 have recovered and 11 people have died, as of Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday reported 3,369 new cases, 106 additional hospitalizations and 31 more deaths since Monday. KDHE officials said about 1,500 of those cases are older, but were added to the total now because of changes to the state’s computer system. In total, KDHE has reported 82,045 cases, 3,752 hospitalizations and 1,007 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic.