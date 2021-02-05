Although Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs discourages Super Bowl parties because of the coronavirus pandemic, she advises safety if they do happen.
“You know we’re not telling everyone lock down and stay at home,” Gibbs said during a coronavirus update earlier this week, “just make sure that you play it safe and play it smart. Practice what you’re going to do ahead of time.”
She suggested people go to smaller gatherings and talk to the host of a party beforehand to see how many people are coming and what the set-up is.
“With Super Bowl parties, much like Halloween parties or holiday get-togethers, we should keep our circles small, continue to wear masks, stay your distance and keep your sanitizer handy,” Gibbs told The Mercury on Thursday.
Gibbs said people should stay home if they are not feeling well or experiencing any coronavirus-like symptoms.
On Friday, Riley County recorded 15 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday with 252 active cases. The total since the pandemic began in March is 6,040 cases. Of those, 5,757 people have recovered and 31 have died.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital was caring for seven positive patients Friday; one was in the intensive care unit.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 2,647 new cases, 206 hospitalizations and 102 deaths across Kansas on Friday. KDHE said Kansas’ total was 281,562 cases, 8,680 hospitalizations and 4,101 deaths on Friday.
Geary County recorded 41 new cases since Wednesday for a total of 2,811 on Friday. Pottawatomie County's total increased by 25 since Wednesday for a total of 1,573.