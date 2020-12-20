Rockin’ around the Christmas tree this year should only be done with those of your household, health officials suggest.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs advises people to celebrate the holidays with only those you live with because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Our numbers are still high and there’s definitely community spread,” Gibbs said Friday. “So with that, we have to continue to take this seriously.”
On Friday, Riley County recorded 98 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday. Since the pandemic started, the county has reported 4,494 cases with 417 active and 4,058 recovered. Nineteen people have died after testing positive.
If people decide to gather with family and friends this holiday season, wearing masks, opening windows, serving plates of food instead of sharing and limiting the gathering size minimizes the risk of the coronavirus, said Vivienne Uccello, public information officer. She suggested people check out tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Friday, Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan had nine positive patients and one person under investigation for the virus. Officials said four of those patients were in the intensive care unit Friday.
Officials said RCHD will receive a shipment of coronavirus test kits meant for local organizations and businesses this week; this initiative is funded through the state. The test kits will be free and used for people without symptoms, according to the health department. Businesses and organizations can request these kits by emailing emergency preparedness coordinator Renee Lucas at blucas@rileycountyks.gov.
Medical staff at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan began receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday.
“It’s nice to know there’s a vaccine on the horizon, but we cannot let our guard down yet,” Gibbs said.
Healthcare provider WellHealth and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) started administering free coronavirus testing Friday. The testing runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sundays and holidays.
“With more testing available, it will certainly give us a better idea of what’s happening at the moment in our community,” Gibbs said.