Two graduate teaching assistants in the Department of Geology have been recognized for their work.
Katie Andrews and Brandon Yokeley are recipients of the January 2021 National Association of Geoscience Teachers Outstanding Teaching Assistant awards.
Andrews was nominated by teaching assistant professor Aida Farough and associate professor of geology Matthew Kirk. In a statement, Farough and Kirk said Andrews’ leadership “has been critical for GEOL 103 but also to the whole Department of Geology.”
Yokeley was nominated by Farough as well as assistant geology professor Behzad Ghanbarian. Ghanbarian said in a statement that Yokeley is among the top 1% of master’s geology students to come through the program in the last decade and that he has “made and is making solid contributions to the rigor and management applications of geology.”
The National Association of Geoscience Teachers recognizes outstanding teaching assistants in the field of geoscience education, with up to 30 awards given annually.
Award winners receive a one-year membership in the association, which includes an online subscription to the Journal of Geosciences Education and quarterly magazine.