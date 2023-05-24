Nolan Foth, 22, is one of the first Gen-Z candidates to run for local government, and he’s running for USD 383 School Board.
“I’m very passionate about education,” Foth said. “I believe that education should be accessible and well funded. I think that’s the foundation of any productive society. I really believe that education makes lives better and I would just like to be a part of making that possible.”
Foth just graduated from Kansas State University this May with two bachelor’s degrees in physics and psychology. He works as a shift leader at the Chick-fil-A on K-State’s campus.
“It feels good,” Foth said. “The fact that I’m doing this, just the fact that I myself am doing this means that there’s bound to be other people my age who are also doing it. I can’t be the only one who has these ideas. I can’t be the only one who feels this way.”
Foth said he likes to challenge himself and hopes to get his foot in the door for local government and that it feels good to open the doors for other young people interested in government.
“But it feels good to open the door and show people that this isn’t the barrier. They think that is a disadvantage but it’s not.”
Foth said he’d like to give educators better pay and incentives, along with bringing in more educators to the district to help boost teacher-student interactions.
In Foth’s free time he enjoys running with his fiancée and hanging out in Aggieville and the farmers market.
Four board seats are up for election in November: those of Kristin Brighton, Darell Edie, Curt Herrman and Brandy Santos.
Brighton, co-owner of New Boston Creative, and Herrman are running for re-election. Santos and Edie have said they’re not running for re-election.
Other candidates in the race are retired military officer Robert Busby, former Radio Shack owner Frank Beer, and former MHS principal Greg Hoyt.
The last date to file for city or school office is at noon on June 1. Election Day is Nov. 7.