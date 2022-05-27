The Geary County school board has changed its policy that directed staff to refrain from using students’ preferred names and pronouns when speaking to their parents.
This decision came after a recent court injunction that permitted a teacher suing the district to use preferred names and pronouns.
In a lawsuit, Fort Riley Middle School math teacher Pamela Ricard is suing USD 475 Geary County Schools. The U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas granted a portion of a preliminary injunction May 9 that while the case proceeds, Ricard may address students with their preferred name when communicating with the students’ parents.
After Ricard chose not to address students by their preferred pronouns during the spring semester in 2021, the school district reprimanded and suspended her and issued protocols, which state that staff must address students by their preferred names. When referring to students while speaking to parents, however, staff were directed use the students’ legal names and biological pronouns.
In a special board meeting that took place May 19, the board voted 6-1 to rescind the policy with board member Jim Schmidt voting against it. Schmidt did not respond to attempts to reach him.
Additionally, the agenda for the board meeting listed Ricard as one of the certified personnel retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
