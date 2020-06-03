Geary County has reported its first death from coronavirus, health department officials said Tuesday.
The patient was a 65-year-old man who had tested positive and had been a patient at Geary Community Hospital. He died Tuesday. Officials are not releasing further information on the man.
Geary County is now up to 18 confirmed cases.
“We are saddened by this death and encourage everyone to take this virus seriously by following the guidelines put out by the CDC, KDHE and the county health department,” said Tammy VonBusch, Geary County health officer, in a press release.
She said if people develop symptoms such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing, they should call their healthcare provider.