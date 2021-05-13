Two counties in the region have recorded the highest rate of coronavirus vaccinations and the lowest rate in the state.
Marshall County, north of Riley County, has the highest rate of coronavirus vaccinations, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, while Geary County, to the west, has the lowest rate. KDHE calculates it as a rate per 1,000 people.
Geary County, home to Junction City and most of Fort Riley, has recorded the lowest rate of fully vaccinated people at 166.3 per 1,000, according to KDHE. Geary County also records the lowest rate of people who’ve received just one vaccine dose at 208.
“We have a lot of people who have gotten their vaccinations,” said Tammy Von Busch, director of the Geary County Health Department. “I don’t know how many of the population of Geary County is Army-related and therefore are not reflected in our numbers. We have people coming every day to get vaccinated.”
Busch said while Fort Riley-affiliated people are counted in the population totals (most live in Geary, but some live in Riley and other counties), the people vaccinated on base are not included in the county-by-county vaccination numbers.
Fort Riley officials said 35.4% of Fort Riley soldiers have received at least one dose and approximately 29% are fully vaccinated. All soldiers, family members and civilian workers are eligible to get vaccinated on post.
The on-post vaccination numbers are reported through a Department of Defense Immunization Information System, said Kristi Zears, KDHE director of communications.
However, officials do not break those numbers down by military base, said Jackie Wren, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Army. Zears said the numbers of vaccinated soldiers are not included in the totals that KDHE releases Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
According to the military information system, 189,873 people in the Army were fully vaccinated and 146,632 had received one dose of the vaccine across the country, as of Wednesday.
The Army has a total active duty population of about 490,000.
Fort Riley recorded a total population (soldiers, families, veterans and civilians) at 67,662 in 2020. That includes people living in Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Saline and Wabaunsee counties.
Geary County recorded a population of 31,670 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Meanwhile, Marshall County’s vaccination rate of the total people in the county fully vaccinated was 436.3, according to KDHE maps. Marshall County had a population of 9,749 people in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Sue Rhodes, Marshall County Health Department administrator, said the health department there has six staff members, including herself.
“I have someone who lives in every corner of this county, and so we have a great, strong rapport with our community and with our residents in Marshall County, which helps us tremendously, I think,” said Rhodes, who is also a registered nurse. “We went at this very proactive, very much so, (and) we wanted to get as many people vaccinated as we could.”
She said the county vaccinated essential workers and those aged 65+ and older at the same time, “which got us a little bit ahead.” Most Kansas counties started with vaccinations of people above the age of 65 and began vaccinating essential workers later.
Rhodes said she was proud of Marshall County achieving the highest rate of vaccinations. The health department worked one on one with people to answer questions about the vaccine, she said.
“I think that (the county understands) the depth of the illness they’ve seen,” she said.
Marshall County also recorded the highest rate of vaccinations among people with one dose at 470.4.
Marshall County’s average age is 42.8, which puts it above the state average, but doesn’t put it in even the top 25 of counties for age. Geary County’s average age is 26.4. Riley County has the lowest average age at 25.1. Chase County’s average age is 44.8, Wabaunsee’s is 43.8, and Pottawatomie County’s is 35.4.
According to KDHE, Riley County has recorded a rate of 324.5 in fully vaccinated people, as of Wednesday. The rate for those with one vaccination is 371.8. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2019 was 74,232.
Riley County anticipates receiving Pfizer vaccines later this week to give to youth starting next week.