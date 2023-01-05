As of the start of this month — in name at least — Geary Community Hospital is no more.
The hospital, as part of its shift from local ownership to ownership by Stormont Vail, has changed its name to Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus.
As of the start of this month — in name at least — Geary Community Hospital is no more.
The hospital, as part of its shift from local ownership to ownership by Stormont Vail, has changed its name to Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus.
According to Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano, the facility may be changing its name, but the community’s hospital is here to stay under Stormont Vail’s direction.
Giordano said taxes will not go up because of bonds taken out for the hospital.
The local hospital board is expected to be dissolved after it has taken care of some unfinished business.
Geary County Finance Director Tami Robison explained how the bonds would not create a new burden for local taxpayers.
“It is important to note that $29.5 million was related to new debt for hospital improvements, operating costs, and accounts payable while the $3.125 million was for the defeasance of the 2016 Public Building Commission Hospital Revenue Bond,” Robison said. “The term of the new bond goes through 2051. By spreading the cost over time, people from today and from tomorrow will both share in the benefit of keeping a hospital operating in Geary County as well as the cost associated to do that.”
To pay off the $32.625 million in bonds, the county will use reserve funding.
“We will use reserves already built up in the 2016 general obligation bond fund and the sales tax that was authorized for this bond to pay the remaining balance through 2036,” Robinson said. “Those levies, which equated to 4 mills, will be reallocated to the new debt. By defeating the 2016 PBC Revenue bond, those levies which were approximately 2 mills, will also be reallocated to the new debt. With the changes to the budget structure where only two funds will be levied instead of 20, additional savings to the county taxpayers were recognized which allows us to prevent an increase to the taxpayer.”
Robison also said that the no-fund warrants the county put in place for the hospital will be paid off next year, which will free up 2 mills from the budget which can be put to the bonds if needed.
A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.