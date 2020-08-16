The Geary County Health Department will be temporarily closed to the public after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Geary County Emergency Management announced the closure on Friday.
Officials said the closure to the public will be until Aug. 26, but the department will be available to answer questions via telephone and provide services that do not require direct contact.
“We are all vulnerable to this disease,” said Tammy Von Busch, Geary County Health Department director. “COVID-19 doesn’t pick and choose a specific population or profession. It can impact all of us, and it is absolutely critical for every one of us to take the appropriate precautions.”
The department will notify residents who are a close contact of the employees.