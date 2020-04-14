Geary County Health Department officials estimate the last two days that the two Manhattan Dillons employees who tested positive for COVID-19 worked were April 1 and 8.
The two employees, who live in Geary County, work at Dillons at 130 Sarber Lane. Dillons completed a deep clean of the store after learning about the cases.
“Upon learning of this case, we followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures as recommended by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), communicated with, and supported our store team,” said Sheila Lowrie, Dillon spokeswoman, in a Monday evening email to The Mercury. “We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.”
Geary County and Riley County health officials confirmed the two new cases Monday.
As of Tuesday, Riley County has 21 cases of the coronavirus while Geary County has 10 cases, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Pottawatomie County has five cases.
Riley County health officials announced the 21st COVID-19 case on Monday morning.
The case involves a 20-year-old woman. She is isolated at her Manhattan home.
“We have reached out to her and begun the appropriate contact investigation,” Gibbs said.
Statewide, KDHE reports 1,426 cases, 69 deaths and 327 hospitalizations as of Tuesday morning.