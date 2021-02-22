The Geary County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible road rage incident that resulted in a man shooting a woman Sunday.
Emergency officials transported Tina Borawski to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound; she was the only person in her vehicle. Officials deemed her injury as non-life threatening.
Deputies responded to the incident at 11:32 a.m. to I-70 near mile marker 311. The sheriff's office provided a description of the man involved in the incident: A white man between 25 to 37 years old with possible goatee and shaggy strawberry blonde hair that appeared to be un-kept. He was driving a four-door white vehicle with unknown registration.
If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261 or dispatch at 785-762-5912.