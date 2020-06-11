One of the alligators believed to have been stolen from a Manhattan reptile store over the weekend was seen in Wildcat Creek Wednesday.
A man reported to Riley County Emergency Dispatch that he saw an alligator while walking on Linear Park Trail near 17th Street around 1:30 p.m.
Local animal control officers later spotted the animal and set up traps overnight.
Riley County police said they believe the creature was one of the two American Alligators stolen from Manhattan Reptile World Friday evening. They said they do not know how or when the alligator made it into the creek. They don’t know whether the other alligator might also be on the loose.
Officials asked people to avoid the area as they attempt to catch the animal, and they closed Linear Trail from Pecan Circle to South Manhattan Avenue until further notice.
The second gator also is about 5 feet long, and police ask that anyone with information contact them or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com/353 or 785-539-7777.