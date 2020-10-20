The Manhattan Public Library is closed the rest of the day Tuesday after workers hit a gas main during stormwater construction in the 6th Street area.
The Manhattan Fire Department is on the scene helping with the situation. The fire department evacuated the building successfully, according to a Manhattan city government post on social media.
Officials said Kansas Gas Service is coming to the scene to assist the situation.
The library said the reopening timeframe is "unknown." The library said it will provide updates once more information is available.
Police asked the public to avoid the area near 6th Street and Houston Street.