Emergency crews on Tuesday afternoon evacuated about 200 people near the downtown area after construction workers hit a gas main during a stormwater sewer construction project.
Crews struck a 6-inch gas line on Sixth Street between Poyntz Avenue and Houston Street at 2:30 p.m.
The Manhattan Fire Department responded to help evacuate homes and buildings, including the Manhattan Public Library and Colony Square offices, and stood by for further assistance.
Kansas Gas Service workers also arrived on scene soon after. They managed to finally shut off the gas around 6:15 p.m. after digging into the ground to reach a shutoff value near the library. They restored the gas around 6:40 p.m.
At that point, firefighters began checking air quality inside homes and buildings before letting people return, with the last crews leaving the area around 7:20 p.m.
MFD Deputy Chief Ryan Almes said because the incident occurred during the business day and the higher density of people near the location, it caused the evacuations.
“A lot of times (when) somebody hits gas lines they’re service lines, and this line was quite a bit bigger, six inches, as opposed to a service line, which is smaller than an inch,” Almes said. “It was just a large volume of natural gas ... if this happened in a different part of town, people might not even notice.”
Riley County police said the area was open and safe to resume normal activities after 9 p.m.
The project will capture stormwater runoff along Poyntz Avenue and Houston Street from Ninth Street to Sixth Street, according to the city government. The water will be routed through a new 66-inch concrete pipe running east along Poyntz Avenue, then south along Sixth Street and into the Kansas River.