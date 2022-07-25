Manhattan’s annual Furniture Amnesty Day will take place Friday at City Park.
The community event gives people the opportunity to donate or pick up used furniture for free.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 4:42 pm
Registration for furniture shopping begins at 8 a.m. Friday in City Park. Free shopping will be scheduled in 15-minute time slots from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
When participants return during their scheduled time, they can take up to five furniture items. Items in a set, such as a table and chairs, only count as one item.
Shoppers must be able to haul away any furniture they select. Delivery service is not available.
Ryan Courtright, assistant chief of risk reduction for the Manhattan Fire Department, said officials started the event to solve the problem of people leaving furniture out when moving.
“August is the most common month for people in Manhattan to move,” Courtright said. “We used to see a lot of furniture abandoned at the curb every August. Since some refuse companies do not pick up those large items, we were issuing a lot of code violation notices and furniture just sat and deteriorated.”
People can be donate furniture in two ways:
Acceptable donations include sofas, couches, desks, recliners, end tables, dressers, headboards, chairs, and kitchen tables.
Organizers will not accept mattresses, dishwashers, pianos, grills, refrigerators, televisions, computers or other electronics. “Generally, we don’t accept anything that needs to be plugged in,” Courtright said.
Any furniture left unclaimed at 4 p.m. Friday will be open to the public without registration. At 4:30 p.m., the event will end, and any remaining pieces will be hauled away by staff and volunteers.
If weather prevents the event from taking place Friday, it will be canceled.
The event is hosted by the Manhattan city government, the Staley School of Leadership Studies at K-State, HandsOn K-State, and Konza United Way.
