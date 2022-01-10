Family members have set up a GoFundMe page for Christa Evans, a Wamego woman who was shot by her toddler son on the morning of Jan. 5.
The Wamego Police Department and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 8:22 a.m. Jan. 5 from a residence at Riverside Estates mobile home park at 105 East Valley Lot 8.
Deputies and police officers found Evans, 31, suffering from a gunshot to the upper chest area, and Pottawatomie County EMS took her to Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, authorities said in a statement.
Although law enforcement declined to identify Evans, a family member did so Friday in establishing the GoFundMe page, “Christa Evans Medical Funds & Family Needs.”
Wamego police said a child living in the home accidentally shot the woman with a handgun.
“My cousin Christa Evans was tragically shot by her son in a horrific accident on the morning of January 5th,” wrote Lynessa Sherwood, who started the page. “Christa was taken to Topeka where she is in critical condition. She suffered life changing injuries and has been told she will never walk again. At this point she is paralyzed from the chest down.”
The GoFundMe is to raise money for medical and child care expenses. Evans and her husband have three children in the home.
The family raised $2,475 of the $5,000 goal, as of Monday afternoon.
Another family member confirmed on Monday afternoon that Evans was awake and alert, and “doing as well as could be expected” considering the serious nature of her injuries.