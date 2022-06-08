County Sanitarian Scott Schwinn asked the Pottawatomie County commissioners Monday to consider an increase in rates at the transfer station to cover rising costs due to climbing fuel prices.
Through the month of April, the county spent $7,306 on transfer waste. At that rate, the total cost for the year will be over $24,000.
Schwinn requested a $2.50 increase to make the total cost $50 a ton. “With diesel over $5 a gallon it’s tough,” said Schwinn. Schwinn said the department has money in the budget to cover the rising costs, but eventually it will have to be covered with a rate increase.
Commissioner Greg Riat was hesitant to agree to an increase saying, “I’d like to wait another month or two to see what goes on. Undoubtedly, we are going to have to do something if this continues.” Commissioner Pat Weixelman echoed that thought, and the commission agreed to have Schwinn report back in July.
Project updates
Steve Roggencamp, project coordinator, successfully secured a cost share grant for the Havensville Road bridge. The grant will cover 70% of the construction cost.
“It was a competitive process,” Roggencamp said, noting less than 10% of the projects that applied received funding.
The Green Valley Road pedestrian project received an increase in funding from KDOT.
“It will add a pedestrian lane to the west side of the bridge and construct a ped trail from Eagles Landing down to the Dara’s, and along that new frontage road over to John Power’s Lane,” County Engineer Nathan Bergman said. “KDOT’s original contribution was $539,000 and they bumped it up to $975,000. I felt like that was a pretty good win for the county.”
The county’s share of the project was said to be $226,000.
“I think that if we weren’t doing the ped bridge and the ped trail and the county was just to fix that bridge we’d be spending more … I think it’s absolutely a great project and great funding source for this location,” added Bergman.
Roggencamp requested permission to advertise for bids for a signal light at Columbian Road and U.S. Highway 24, and the commission approved. Construction could start as soon as August and no later than June 2023.
Weixelman noted that similarly the intersection at Say Road and Kansas Highway 99 will potentially need a signal once a new housing development in that area is completed.
A design contract for a new bridge on Oregon Trail Road was brought before the commissioners. The contract with Bartlett and West cost $45,000. “It seems to me that $45,000 to engineer this thing is absurd,” Weixelman said. “This is only 20 foot long.”
The commissioners rejected the contract, and Bergman agreed to take another look at it and bring it back next week with more details.
Elm Slough
concerns
Bob Willette, a bus driver and resident living off of Elm Slough Road in Wamego, addressed the commissioners about the road’s condition.
Willette voiced safety concerns as a bus driver, and noted the difference in driving the bus on less traveled rock roads versus driving on a rock road with high traffic such as Elm Slough.
“When you get so much more traffic, it gets so much more beat up. We are going to kick this bucket down the road and it’s going to cost even more money,” Willette said. He encouraged the commissioners to invest in the road to ensure its safety and to save the county money.
Service awards
Three county employees received service awards. Rebecca Roggenkamp, personal property supervisor with the appraiser’s office, and Douglas Adams with the Sheriff’s Office both received awards for 20 years of service. Susan Snapp, GIS director, received an award for 30 years of service.