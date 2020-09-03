The issues associated with hybrid learning dominated Wednesday’s Manhattan-Ogden school board meeting. Only a week into the 2020-21 school year, parents and USD 383 faculty voiced their frustrations with the online component.
Although they commended teachers for their dedication and hard work, some parents faulted the district.
“I think the school district has failed to prepare the teachers properly, failed to prepare the parents properly and we’re failing the kids that way,” said Brian London, a parent who made his comments to board members at the start of the meeting.
Two other parents echoed his concern as they spoke of the difficulties associated with the hybrid learning model and questioned the quality of the education children receive over the internet. The hybrid model calls for two days per week of in-person classes and three days of online classes.
“I watched a kindergartner learn how to write letters of the alphabet with her finger on the iPad; even though she had a stylus, we all know that is not the same motor function of a pencil on a piece of paper,” said Roxanne Peterson.
Peterson also expressed concern for her children’s teachers who she said were overwhelmed.
“How are you, as the leader of the district, expecting her to teach students that are in her classroom while also leading the instruction of the kids that are at home?” she said. “School leaders are putting our teachers in an impossible situation. So, please consider that this hybrid learning that we have going on is not effective for our elementary students. I’m a criminology major, I attended first grade in 1989, that does not make me an effective first-grade teacher to know what to teach my son at home and right now that’s what you guys have forced upon me.”
The school district is dealing with whether to move all classes online as the county experiences a surge in coronavirus cases.
The Manhattan-Ogden reopening plan calls for hybrid classes when the 14-day positive rate is between 5% and 10%. If that rate reaches more than 10%, USD 383 would go to online-only classes.
The Riley County Health Department said Monday that the 14-day positive rate is 23.05%.
A letter submitted by USD 383 school nurses, showed support for continuing the hybrid model despite the high rate. District officials scheduled meetings for Thursday to determine if students will remain in hybrid, said Superintendent Marvin Wade. Wade previously said the district will give parents at least a one week advance notice before any change in classes.
“In-person learning is crucial to our students for a variety of reasons,” the nurses’ letter said. “Most importantly, the mental health aspects of in-person interactions and activities. Please consider continuing the hybrid learning model as we continue to be committed to keeping staff and students safe.”
The letter also stated that students were doing well with the virus mitigation protocols.
Erin Meyer-Gambrel, president of the local National Education Association chapter and “remote” teacher, also spoke on behalf of teachers. She acknowledged the frustrations parents are feeling, but commended the dedication and work of district faculty.
“There are going to be hiccups,” she said. “No one in the world has ever done this before. Everyone is working exceptionally hard.”
Some concerns teachers have brought to her pertain to technology, such as when the Canvas software used for online classes did an automatic update the night before the first day of school; or when a teacher is trying to help a student navigate an iPad, which looks different than the teacher’s.
Other issues are more personal, such as childcare. Just as many of the students’ parents are faced with finding childcare, so are the teachers, Meyer-Gambrel said.
“Another concern that has been voiced to me very loudly over the last week, and I agree with it as well, is the sustainability of the hybrid model, and what we are asking families to do at home; what are we asking staff to do in person; and what are we asking students to be doing in person and at home,” she said. “I know that my hybrid peers are overwhelmed. I’ve had multiple people contact me concerned about being able to remain a district employee past next week. I know that we already had a couple of resignations tonight, that’s a concern to me.”
The board accepted 15 resignations Wednesday, although the reason behind the resignations weren’t stated in the board agenda and not all of them are involved in the classroom. The board also accepted a teacher retirement that was effective Tuesday.
Wade empathized with those who are frustrated and said when they created the reopening plan, they anticipated glitches because the entire process is something no one has experience in. Despite it being painful to hear, he said getting the feedback is imperative for them to move forward. As the district learns what the challenges are, it can address them, he said.
After nearly three hours of discussion about the glitches discovered in the first week of school, the board made quick business of the remainder of the items on their agenda, which included the $25,000 purchase of 1,000 Zoom licenses.
Zoom is a web-based video conferencing tool. According to a report prepared for the board by Dr. Paula Hough, executive director of Teaching and Learning, several teachers in USD 383 have used the free educator’s version. However, the Education/Business Meeting Plan, allows for dedicated support, centralized administration, cloud recording and additional functions, such as increased group sizes for school-wide assemblies and participant reports for attendance purposes.